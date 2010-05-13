Takin’ to the streets

RANDEE DADDONA PHOTO

Runners in Peconic Landing’s annual May Mile and 5K Race take off from the starting line on Saturday.

In celebration of Older Americans Month, Peconic Landing in Greenport held its annual May Mile and 5K Race Saturday. Over 400 people signed up for the event, which raised money for the Greenport Fire Department. The $22,700.00 has been invested in a fire rescue boat, which was christened at the event. Post race ceremonies included an appearance by a special guest, retired all-pro Jets defensive back Bobby “Bojack” Johnson. County Legislator Ed Romaine received Peconic Landing’s Older American Champion Award. Darryl Volinski of Greenport, Peconic Landing’s director of environmental services, was the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for his work as an emergency medical technician and as one of the founders of the May Mile. Click for slide show.

