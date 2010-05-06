WORTH NOTING Cutchogue goes to the dogs

The dogs will definitely have their day Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the third Cutchogue Canine Classic comes to Castello di Borghese Vineyard on the North Road.

Dog owners can enter their prize pooches in any of 12 competitive categories, including best mutt, best trick and best pet and people lookalike — as well as “Aged to Perfection” and “Simply Irresistible.” The entry fee is $10 per category; register online at cutchoguecanineclassic.com or at 9 a.m. at the event.

For humans, there will also be raffles, food, music and craft vendors. Grounds admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids.

Proceeds benefit animal welfare organizations including SAVES, Kent Animal Shelter, North Fork Animal Welfare League and the Guide Dog Foundation/America’s Vet Dogs.

Call 734-7865 or e-mail [email protected]

*

Also on May 15, animal-loving bikers can support NFAWL by participating in a “Bikers for Barkers” Poker Run sponsored by Dog Town. Registration begins at the town shelter on Peconic Lane at 9 a.m. The run starts at 10 a.m. and will cover both North and South forks, including a stop at the Cutchogue Canine Classic! Things wind up at Claudio’s Clam Bar in Greenport. Cost is $25 for early registration and $35 on the day of the event. Call Jim at 765-8844 or visit nfawl.org.

