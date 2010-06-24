Frank A. Anderson of Southold died June 17 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 82.

Mr. Anderson was born in Whitestone, Queens, on Jan. 18, 1928, to Albert and Marie (Kristensen) Anderson. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1945 until his honorable discharge in 1946.

On May 31, 1952, he married Florence Silardi in Brooklyn, where they lived before moving to Huntington, then Port Jefferson and, in 1972, to Southold.

Mr. Anderson was as a banker with North Fork Bank and a longtime member of Rotary.

He is survived by his wife; his, children, Steven, of East Quogue, Carol Hardy and Richard, both of Southold; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Greta Marshall.

Private services were handled by DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home of Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.

Comments

comments