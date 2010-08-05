WORTH NOTING Paging Simon Cowell …

The Peconic Riverfront parking lot will fill with music lovers once again this Saturday, Aug. 7, as more than 30 young contestants sing their hearts out, hoping to win the Music Idol competition, sponsored by the Riverhead Business Improvement District. The winner will receive a $500 cash scholarship.

Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the two-hour show, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Fireworks sponsored by Atlantis Marine World Aquarium will follow the show. There will also be prizes and giveaways, as well as food and vendors.

Additional support for the event was provided by the Chamber of Commerce, Times/Review Newspapers, WBLI, Long Island Science Center, Islandia Pools, Fruit Flowers of Suffolk County and Markowitz, Fenelon and Banks CPAs.

