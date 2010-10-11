Owner: Chiara Bonvino
Year established: 2010
Location: 62375 Main Road, Southold
Phone: 631-876-5101
Attire: Casual
Wheelchair accessible: Yes
Hours: Wednesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.
A new restaurant recently opening in Southold, JD Steakhouse serves up signature steaks and burgers in a family-friendly, casual atmosphere, according to owner Chiara Bonvino.
Offering appetizers all priced under $9.50, burgers and Black Angus beef steaks served with three dipping sauces, the menu also offers a wide array of seafood and pasta entrées. Plus, there’s a complete children’s menu.
Takeout and catering are also available.
The Dining Guide is not a review column. It appears as a courtesy to Times/Review Newspapers advertisers.
I has the pleasure of eating at jd steakhouse on 6/25/11 the food was outstanding and the prices where very good , the services i recieved from both owners and staff was amazing . I had a steak that was so tasty i never had anything like it before my family and i will most definitly go back there to eat . JD steakhouse will be our spot to eat this summer .
thank you for a great meal ..
Mr & Mrs Buoncore & family
My family and I recently had dinner at jd steak house and it was an amazing experience the staff was courteous and the food was outstanding . I would highly recommend this steak house !!!!!!
My family and friends will definietly be coming back this 4th july…