







Owner: Chiara Bonvino

Year established: 2010

Location: 62375 Main Road, Southold

Phone: 631-876-5101

Attire: Casual

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Hours: Wednesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

A new restaurant recently opening in Southold, JD Steakhouse serves up signature steaks and burgers in a family-friendly, casual atmosphere, according to owner Chiara Bonvino.

Offering appetizers all priced under $9.50, burgers and Black Angus beef steaks served with three dipping sauces, the menu also offers a wide array of seafood and pasta entrées. Plus, there’s a complete children’s menu.

Takeout and catering are also available.

The Dining Guide is not a review column. It appears as a courtesy to Times/Review Newspapers advertisers.

