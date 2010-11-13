Suffolk Times website gets a facelift

In an effort to make our online content more accessible and easier for our readers to navigate, The Suffolk Times website has received a facelift.

The new-look suffolktimes.com comes complete with a longer home page that features three times more content.

“In this ever-changing world of online media, we want to continue to make the types of adjustments that will help our readership get the most out of our product,” said Andrew Olsen, publisher of Times/Review Newspapers. “For more than 150 years The Suffolk Times has been the North Fork’s primary source for local news, and we are always striving for new and improved ways to deliver that news to you.”

In the near future, the site will also include a new and improved interactive calendar function and expanded online business directory.

The site will also be updated more frequently, with an increased focus on multimedia presentations.

Of course, the Suffolk Times staff is always looking for feedback from our readership. To offer your opinions, or to request features you’d like to see contact the web team at [email protected].

