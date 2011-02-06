Searching for that quick and easy Super Bowl recipe?

We know the story. The Super Bowl is today and you still haven’t figured out what will you be cooking up for the big game. Here are a few last-minute ideas and recipes from Times/Review staff members:
Slow-Cooker Bacon Jam
Submitted by photographer Barbaraellen Koch
(Adapted from Everyday Food, December 2010)
Ingredients
2 pounds sliced bacon, cut into 1 inch pieces
2 medium yellow onions, diced small
3 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 cup brewed coffee
1/2 cup cider vinegar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 teaspoons molasses
Directions:
• In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until bacon is lightly browned. Cook between 20 to 25 minutes.
• With a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towel covered plate to drain.
• Pour off all but one tablespoon bacon fat (reserve for another use).
• Add onions, cook until translucent.
• Add garlic, cook until fragrant.
• Add coffee, vinegar, sugar, syrup, and molasses. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes, scraping up brown bits with a wooden spoon.
• Add bacon, stir to combine.
• Transfer mixture to a large slow-cooker (5-6 quarts). Cook uncovered on high for 4 hours or until syrupy.
• Transfer to food processor and pulse to coarsely chop.
• Cool, then refrigerate in airtight containers, up to 4 weeks. Also freezes well.
Makes about 3 cups.
Pigs in a Blanket
Submitted by reporter Samantha Brix
(Adapted from RecipeTips.com)
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/3 cup onion, chopped fine
1 package mini hot dogs
4 tablespoons barbecue sauce
2 tablespoons cherry jelly
2 packages refrigerated crescent rolls
36 slices sharp cheddar cheese, thin sliced about 1/2 inch long
Directions:
• In a medium skillet, heat the butter and oil on medium heat.
• Add the chopped onion and sauté for 5 minutes.
• Add the mini hot dogs.
• Stir to combine and heat through.
• Add the barbecue sauce and cherry jelly.
• Stir occasionally until the jelly is blended and heated through.
• Unroll the crescent rolls and lay them out onto a cutting board.
• Cut down the center of each triangle to form two triangles.
• Starting at the wide end of each crescent, place a small slice of cheese, one mini hot dog and a teaspoon of sauce.
• Roll the mini hot dog up to the point of the crescent.
• Place on a cookie sheet that has been sprayed with a nonstick cooking spray.
• Bake in a 375°F oven for approximately 10 minutes or until the crescent is puffed and nicely browned.
• Serve warm.
Makes 12 servings.
Taco Bean Dip
Submitted by graphic artist Kendra Berry
Ingredients and directions:
• Take a package of cream cheese and spread it evenly along the bottom of a Pyrex or glass deep dish.
• Layer a can of chili with beans over the cream cheese.
• Add layers of American cheese on top.
• Throw in the microwave and heat until cheese is melted.
• Cheddar works too, but I find it gets very oily.
Spicy Cheddar-Jack Cauliflower Dip
Submitted by reporter Jennifer Gustavson
(Adapted from WholeFoodsMarket.com)
Ingredients:
Florets from 1/2 head cauliflower (about 2 1/2 cups), steamed until very soft and cooled
4 ounces 365 Everyday Value® Neufchâtel cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 to 2 fresh jalapeño peppers, seeded and finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
3/4 teaspoon salt
12 ounces (about 3 1/2 cups) 365 Everyday Value® Cheddar-Jack Shreds
3 lightly packed cups (about 5 ounces) baby spinach leaves
Directions:
• Heat oven to 375°F.
• Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until very smooth.
• Add Neufchâtel, mayonnaise, jalapeño, garlic, salt and all but 1/2 cup of the cheese shreds and pulse until very smooth.
• Add spinach and pulse until chopped.
• Scrape into a 1-quart ovenproof baking dish or casserole, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake until hot and bubbling, about 35 minutes.
• Serve with pita chips or toasted baguette.
Makes 12 servings.
