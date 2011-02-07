Police: Three men arrested on drug and alcohol charges

Three local men were arrested on drug and alcohol related charges in separate incidents in Southold Town this week.

• Clint Marczewski, 35, of Greenport was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance just before 6 p.m. Saturday

after police stopped him for a traffic violation and found small quantities of crack cocaine and heroin in his car, according to Southold Town Police reports.

Police said shortly after Mr. Marczewski’s vehicle was stopped, they found a piece of paper with a white powdery, rock-like substance on it in the car. While police were examining the paper, Mr. Marczewski reached out of the driver’s window and attempted to knock it out of an officer’s hand to destroy the evidence, accoding to authorities.

Police said the paper later tested positive for crack cocaine.

Police said they also found an envelope with heroin in it in Mr. Marczewski’s jacket pocket. He was held overnight for arraignment.

• Lawrence Wayne Conner, 18, of Laurel was charged with numerous offenses after police said they saw him driving a black Ford van erratically on Route 48 in Mattituck just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said that Mr. Conner was traveling “at a slow rate of speed, having difficulty keeping his vehicle between the lane markings” before he was pulled over. Police said that Mr. Conner, who did not have a valid driver’s license, was in possession of a fake California driver’s license.

Mr. Conner was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a forged instrument, moving from lane unsafely and refusing a breathalizer test. He was held overnight for arraignment.

• Cesar Huertas, 45, of Greenport was charged with DWI, unlicensed operation and failure to maintain his lane of travel after police said they saw him driving erratically on 6th Street in Greenport just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said that Mr. Huertas’s breath smelled of an alcoholic beverage and he failed several field sobriety tests. He was held overnight for arraignment.

