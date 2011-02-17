Health beat: chiropractic talk; hearing tests

• Dr. Richard Hall of Hall Chiropractic in the Feather Hill Shopping Center in Southold will host a discussion for parents about posture, scoliosis, use of backpacks, sports injuries and strengthening a child’s immune system on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. Call 765-9520.

• Audiologist Dr. Barbara Prestano from Peconic ENT will offer free hearing tests at Mattituck-Laurel Library Friday, March 4, 1-3 p.m.

The library will host a new series of eight chair aerobics sessions with Laurie Short beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23, 9-10 a.m. Bring water and a dumbell weighing 3-7pounds. The fee for the program is $40 and will be pro-rated if you start the program late.

On Wednesday, March 3, a new six-week session of pilates will begin at the library, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bring a mat and water. The fee is $45 for district residents and $50 for those who don’t live in the library district. Call 298-4134.

• Eastern Long Island Hospital and Peconic Landing will present a series of discussions on independent living on Mondays beginning Feb. 28, at 2 p.m. at Brecknock Hall on the Peconic Landing campus. The first will feature Eastern Long Island Hospital physical therapist Karolyn Jenkins on creating a safe home environment and Christina Berry speaking about strategies for personal care. Call Nancy Williams at 477-5176.

