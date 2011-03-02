Business Beat: Insurance agent wins $1,000 grant for Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

• Elizabeth Hanlon, an agent with Allstate Insurance in Riverhead, has received the Allstate Foundation’s Agency Hands in the Community Award for her commitment to volunteerism. With the award comes a $1,000 grant for Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead, where Ms. Hanlon is a volunteer.
• Abatelli Realty (formerly RE/MAX East) has reopened on Main Road in Cutchogue, according to Richard Abatelli, principal broker of The Abatelli Team. The company has been in business on Long Island since 1908.