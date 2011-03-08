Several North Fork burglaries reported

Several North Fork burglaries were reported to Southold Town Police this week.

A resident of Wells Road in Peconic reported on March 1 that, while he was on vacation between Feb. 22 and March 1, someone broke into his house by breaking a small window pane on his back door and unlocking the door from inside. Thieves reportedly made off with two 15” flat screen TVs, a Bose surround sound audio system, a Nintendo Wii, a Fuji camera, Rolex watch, two gold Concord watches and several other gold and silver rings, bracelets and necklaces.

The property manager of a Front Street, Greenport residence reported that two iPods and one iPad were stolen from the house between Jan. 12 and March 2. The victim said that the door was closed but not locked when the Mac products were stolen and there was no sign of forced entry, according to police reports. The owner of the property changed the locks after discovering the theft.

A Lake Drive, Southold resident reported that someone broke a window and entered the victim’s house sometime between Nov. 22, 2010 and March 3, according to police reports. Police said that several kitchen cabinets and closets were found open when the victim returned home, but it is unclear if anything was taken from the house.

The owner of a beauty shop in Cutchogue reported that $300 worth of shampoo and $200 worth of hair care products were stolen from the shop sometime between March 3 and March 4. Police said that there was no sign of forced entry and advised the victim to have the locks changed.

