Dining Guide: Orient by the Sea Restaurant













Owner(s): Bob Haase

Year established: 1979

Location: 40200 Main Road, Orient

Phone: 631-323-2424

Attire: Casual

Number of employees: 20

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Hours: Open 7 days for lunch and dinner during the season.

Web site: orientbythesea.com

Family owned and operated since 1979, Orient by the Sea Restaurant will open soon for its 33nd season, celebrating great food, a beautiful view and loyal customers. With an extensive menu offering fresh local seafood and locally grown, farm-fresh vegetables, Orient by the Sea is enjoyed by both locals and tourists, as well as the many passers-by who arrive via a scenic drive or by boat. The restaurant sits just west of the Cross Sound Ferry terminal, overlooking Gardiners Bay and, after a day at the beach or an afternoon of wine tasting, it’s the perfect place to relax and have a great meal or cocktail and enjoy the friendly service from longtime staffers.

Known for its delicious lobster specials, Orient by the Sea also offers daily fish specials, local Oysterponds oysters and a variety of Long Island wines. Diners can enjoy light fare, including soups, sandwiches and wraps, or a full-course meal, while dining inside or outdoors. There are stunning water views from every table.

“We are the only restaurant in Orient Point,” says owner Bobby Haase, “And we have a spectacular view, a casual, relaxed atmosphere, delicious food and a staff that offers genuine North Fork hospitality.”

The Dining Guide is not a review column. It appears as a courtesy to Times/Review Newspapers advertisers.

