Joseph C. Pickard of Greenport died May 25 at the age of 93.

Visiting hours will take place Friday, May 27, from 3 to 5 and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A service will be held Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold. Interment with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Suffolk Times.

