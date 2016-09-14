Southold Tile looking to open in new Mattituck building

Update Sept. 15: A representative from Aboff’s Paint said no agreement has been reached.

Mattituck developer Paul Pawlowski says he’s reached tentative agreements to have Southold Tile and Aboff’s Paint move into his newly constructed building next to the former Hudson City Bank once the Southold Town Planning Board signs off on his change of use request.

During a public hearing on his plan Monday, Mr. Pawlowski also said he has letters of intent from prospective tenants interested in space on the building’s second floor, where office use is planned.

A 16-seat restaurant is also proposed.

Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association president Mary Eisenstein asked that information be provided comparing water use and traffic impacts for Mr. Pawlowski’s proposed uses with those that would result if medical offices, the property’s only current allowable use, occupied the building,

He said water use and traffic congestion would be higher if the property were used for medical offices. As for the restaurant, Mr. Pawlowski said rumors he’s heard in the community that Dunkin’ Donuts is moving in are not true, adding that he owns a Dunkin’ Donuts in Westhampton.

He told Planning Board members that he needs the town to sign off on his change of use request before he can secure tenants.

The Planning Board voted to close the public hearing and is expected to review the proposal and public comment before making its decision.

Photo: This building was recently constructed next to the former Hudson City property on Main Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo, file)

