Featured Letter: It was a super day for a Super Cruise

On a bright morning Monday, we boarded the Block Island Express out of Mitchell Park. In what seemed like an instant we were right back in Greenport.

What passed by so quickly was a cruise that took us to three states and a dozen lighthouses. Trips that flash by and yet leave lasting memories are rare.

This particular trip was the East End Seaport Museum’s Super Cruise, which is so named for a good reason. It did not disappoint.

In six hours, you visit a dozen lighthouses, with all 200 people on board constantly shifting from port to starboard to get the best view of these magnificent structures. With a cloudless, light blue sky and even bluer water, the day made for excellent photo ops.

Bob Allen narrated the cruise from experience — his grandparents were lighthouse keepers at Cedar Point lighthouse, among others. Mr. Allen’s dad grew up in the lighthouse, and the guide’s talks reflect both his knowledge and his enthusiasm.

Time passed faster than the 35-knot Block Island Express, even with the break for a supplied box lunch in New London.

Before lunch, we visited all eight lighthouses in Southold Town. We motored from Long Beach Bar, also know as Bug Light, to Orient Point lighthouse, the Coffee Pot, and all the way to Latimer Reef, named for a spy. After lunch, it was on to Connecticut for New London Ledge and the Schoolhouse, followed by Rhode Island’s Watch Hill Lighthouse.

Lastly, we visited the Invisible Lighthouse, The Ruins (Fort Tyler) and Cedar Point lighthouse, which ironically features no light.

The East End Seaport Museum runs this particular cruise just twice a year, operating a quicker tour of Bug Light on most other weeks in season.

But if you get a chance to take the Super Cruise, make sure you jump at the opportunity. It is scenic, serene and informative.

Photo caption: Race Rock Light is one of a dozen lighthouses visited during East End Seaport Museum’s Super Cruise. (Credit: Joel Reitman)

The author lives in Peconic.

