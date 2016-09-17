Southold Blotter: Greenport resident startled by flashlight

A Greenport woman reported that someone was on her property in the middle of the night last week shining a flashlight inside the house, according to a Southold Town police report.

The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Sept. 7, when a woman living on Route 48 north of the village said she saw a figure, possibly a man, standing on the east side of her residence.

The resident, who was in her second-floor bedroom, said the person was shining a flashlight into the home for about half an hour.

The resident went to her husband’s room and returned to find the person had left, according to the police report. Nothing was reported stolen or missing, police said.

It was unclear if this prowler incident was related to an ongoing string of cases in the Greenport Village area that have been terrorizing residents for years. Officers said they would conduct more patrols in the area.

• A swastika was reportedly carved into a bus stop on Third Street in Greenport sometime Saturday night, according to a report from a local resident.

Southold Town police were called to the stop across from the IGA Sunday morning, where a resident had spotted the hate symbol carved into a pole. The resident said he believed the graffiti was made sometime the night before.

According to a police report, police no suspects and no video surveillance of the area. Detectives were notified and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

• A pair of binoculars, a cell phone charger and keys were stolen from a parked car in Southold last Wednesday, Sept. 7, police said.

The victim said someone entered the car, which was parked overnight on his property on Brigantine Drive, and took the items, valued at just over $100 in total, according to a police report. Detectives were notified about the reported theft, police said.

• A bicycle that was chained to a telephone pole in a Greenport parking lot was stolen, according to a police incident report filed last Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The victim said his Red Stripe Beach Cruiser bicycle was worth $200, according to a police report. No further details were made available.

• A pressure washer worth $330 was reportedly stolen from a Southold hardware store last month, according to a police report.

The Craftsman 2800 model washer was taken from Ace Hardware on Main Road sometime on Aug. 22, according to a report made last Tuesday, Sept. 6. The police report did not explain why the theft had not been reported sooner.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

