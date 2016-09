Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Barry of Mattituck have announced the engagement of their daughter Catherine to Andrew Killeen, son of Margaret and Michael Killeen of Bay Shore.

Catherine and Andrew are both graduates of the University of Dayton in Ohio. She is employed as a special education teacher at The School for Global Leaders in Manhattan. He is a high school band director at The Brooklyn Studio Secondary School.

A July 2017 wedding in planned.

