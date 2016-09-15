Cops: Driver escapes serious injury after rollover on Route 48

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler escaped serious injury after the vehicle rolled onto its side following a two-car accident on Route 48 Thursday afternoon, Southold Town police said.

A Mercedes headed north on Mill Lane failed to yield and was struck by the Jeep headed westbound on Route 48 in Mattituck, Southold Sgt. Scott Latham said. The Jeep rolled onto its side with the driver’s side on the ground.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, Sgt. Latham said. The Mercedes driver was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital and the Jeep driver was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Rescue crews from the Mattituck and Cutchogue Fire Departments responded to the accident, which occurred about 4:50 p.m.

No charges are expected at this time, police said.

Photo credit: Krysten Massa

