Memorial plaque planned to honor civil rights activist in Mattituck

The Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association will host a presentation next week to discuss the life of civil rights activist and Mattituck native Bill Lynch.

Details about a memorial plaque will also be discussed. Mr. Lynch died Aug. 9, 2013 from complications of kidney disease. He was 72.

Born William Lynch, Jr. on July 21, 1941 to potato farmers William Sr. and Lillie Lynch, the widely-known political consultant had worked with former South African president and anti-apartheid crusader Nelson Mandela.

After Mr. Mandela was released from prison in 1991, Mr. Lynch helped him campaign for political reform in South Africa.

[Civil rights advocate laid to rest in Mattituck]

[Featured Letter: Saddened by the passing of Bill Lynch]

The civic’s presentation will be held Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Mattituck American Legion Hall.

For more information, email [email protected].

Photo: Civil rights activist and Mattituck native Bill Lynch. (Credit: Lynch family, courtesy)

Comments

comments