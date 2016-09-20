Evelyn Wylie of Riverhead, formerly of Sayville, passed away on Sept. 9. She was 88 years old.

Born on March 19, 1928, in Queens, she graduated from Oceanside High School and attended Hofstra College until her marriage in 1948.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Wylie; her children Lynne Griffin of Fearrington, N.C., Eileen (Michael) Rendina of Moriches, Douglas (Sonia) Wylie of Salem, N.H., and son-in-law Nestor Lanfray of Greenport; her daughter Susan Lanfray predeceased her in 2011. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Bill Lundrigan, Michael Wylie, Sean Griffin, Cheryl Natusch and Lloyd Sosa and seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Brooke, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Aidan and Luke..

Her chosen career was that of a homemaker. Evelyn created a warm and nurturing home in which she and Donald raised their four children, while he pursued a career in education. When the empty-nest days arrived, she developed a passion for dollhouses: making them, building miniature pieces of furniture, and sharing the fun of collecting with her daughters Susan and Eileen. She helped found and then directed the Learning Circle Preschool at the Sayville United Methodist Church.

After Donald’s retirement in 1985, the couple traveled extensively around the country and the world.

They bought their home in Saddle Lakes, Riverhead in 2001. They became active members of that community and joined the First Congregational Church in Riverhead, volunteering for service of all sorts. Evelyn formed many new friendships within these two groups.

A funeral service was held on Sept. 15 at First Congregational Church, followed by a luncheon.

Memorial donations can be made online to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

This is a paid notice.

