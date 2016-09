Frank Doka, a resident of Baiting Hollow, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 12, at the age of 81.

He was the devoted husband of Muriel; the loving father of Frank, Debra and Donna; and the cherished grandfather of Tyrone, Michael, Rhiannon, Lyndon, T.J. and Deanna.

The family received visitors Sept. 15 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral prayer service took place Sept. 16 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

