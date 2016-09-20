William Randall Hulse of Greenport was born March 17, 1943, to William T. Hulse and Ella Randall Hulse of Westhampton Beach. Both Mr. Hulse’s parents predeceased him.

William R. Hulse died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue.

Mr. Hulse is survived by his wife, Pamela Lyons Hulse, formerly of Sag Harbor; his stepson, Jason Dombkowski, his wife, Heather and two stepgrandsons, Bergen and Cooper and Mr. Hulse’s daughter, Meredith Sayre Hulse of Bridgehampton. Chyann Sayre Leggard, a granddaughter, predeceased him.

Mr. Hulse attended Ryder College after high school and later went into banking. He also worked for the Southampton Town Police Department as a dispatcher before retiring to open a liquor store in Westhampton Beach.

An avid genealogist, Mr. Hulse belonged to 25 historical societies and family associations, both locally and nationally. At Mr. Hulse’s request, his personal genealogy collection will be donated to the Mattituck-Laurel Library as a research tool for others pursuing their family history. The database on Mr. Hulse’s personal computer exceeds 60,000 names, dates and cited sources with an additional 15 binders housing documents pertaining to many of those he has researched.

Services were held Aug. 23 under the direction of Follett-Werner Funeral Home. This included a brief service by the Elks as Mr. Hulse was a life member. Following cremation, the Rev. Charles Cary of the Westhampton Beach Presbyterian Church officiated at the graveside service in Oakland Cemetery Sag Harbor.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Kanas Center For Hospice or Mattituck-Laurel Library.

This is a paid notice.

