IGA owner’s $340K donation to cover Southold police radio upgrades

When Charles Reichert read a story in The Suffolk Times about the Southold Town Police Department’s ongoing radio issues, he went to Police Chief Martin Flatley to find out how he could help.

Mr. Reichert, owner of IGA supermarkets in Greenport and Southold, said in an interview Tuesday he believes it’s very important for police radio systems to work properly.

“It’s not only helping the police,” he explained, “it’s helping the fire departments. It’s helping the [emergency services]. It’s helping the citizens.”

Soon after meeting with the police chief, the 81-year-old local business owner and his family’s charitable foundation donated $340,000 to the town, which will completely cover the cost of the radio system repairs.

“You have to give back, wherever you are,” Mr. Reichert said.

“He’s an incredible man,” Chief Flatley said in an interview, adding the gift was “extremely generous.”

Town Supervisor Scott Russell agreed.

“He’s been very good to us,” Mr. Russell said.

For years, police have struggled with an outdated communications system that leaves spaces around town where officers’ handheld radios don’t work.

Those concerns were brought to a head earlier this summer, when a defendant at Southold Justice Court fought with police and two court officers.

A police officer radioed for backup, but the call never made it to headquarters because of the dead zone. The officer suffered a minor injury from the scuffle.

The Town Board promised to find funding for upgrades and the town worked with a Riverhead-based company, Relay Communications, to complete a survey of their radio system to figure out what upgrades are needed.

“We have a game plan now and we have a direction to go in,” Chief Flatley told the Town Board at Tuesday’s meeting.

The communications problem could be improved by adding new antennas to existing police radio towers in Jamesport, Peconic, Greenport and Orient, the police chief added.

Antennas could also be installed on radio towers used by the Mattituck and Cutchogue Fire Departments. No new towers would need to be built, according to the study.

The fixes, which Chief Flatley said would cost at least $25,000 per site, could be completed in just a few days and work could begin as early as October. The Town Board was also set to hire three new police officers to fill positions left vacant by a recent firing and a resignation.

Councilman James Dinizio said the antennas would “vastly improve” the situation in Greenport, where police officers’ radios fail to work depending on which side of the street they’re standing on.

However, these changes wouldn’t solve all the communications problems.

According to the study, deficiencies still exist along the beaches, especially along the Long Island Sound. Chief Flatley said the town will finish these upgrades and then “see what kind of improvement it makes.”

“Officers are well aware of the [dead] spots they have on the sound because of the bluffs,” he said.

Chief Flatley added that while the department has some monies from a Suffolk County 911 fee to pay for the project, the donation by the Reichart family will now take care of any funding concerns.

This isn’t the first time the Charles and Helen Reichert Family Foundation has helped out around town. In August, the foundation made a $25,000 donation to improve Mattituck High School’s baseball field. The Reicherts also purchased a generator for the town after Hurricane Sandy.

“The town has never come to us and asked for anything,” said Mr. Reichert, a Northport resident. “We’ve went and donated to them.”

The Reicherts have also helped with improvements at Mitchell Park in Greenport Village and are working to restore the American Legion Hall in Greenport, he added.

Mr. Reichert said his latest decision to donate to the police department was made simply because he could and railed against rich business owners and wealthy residents who buy mansions and luxury cars instead of helping their neighbors.

“These billionaires don’t give a thing back,” he said. “I don’t understand this. I really don’t … Maybe you have to be 81 years old to understand this stuff, but we’re all in this world together.”

[email protected]

Photo: Charles Reichert.

Comments

comments