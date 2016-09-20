Richard J. Dunn

Richard J. “Tom” Dunn of Laurel died Sept. 19 at his home. He was 84.
Funeral arrangements, incomplete at presstime, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.
A complete obituary will follow.
Richard J. “Tom” Dunn of Laurel died Sept. 19 at his home. He was 84.
Funeral arrangements, incomplete at presstime, are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.
A complete obituary will follow.
Former Greenport resident Robert Bouldin Howard Jr. of Laurelton, Queens died suddenly Sept. 16. He was 49. Comments comments
William Randall Hulse of Greenport was born March 17, 1943, to William T. Hulse and Ella Randall Hulse of Westhampton…
Read More
Frank Doka, a resident of Baiting Hollow, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 12, at the age of…
Read More