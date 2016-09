Raymonde Stankevich of Greenport, formerly of the Bronx, died Sept. 19. She was 100.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to CAST, 316 Front Street, Greenport, NY 11944 or North Fork Audubon Society, P.O. Box 973, Mattituck, NY 11952.

A complete obituary will follow.

