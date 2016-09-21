Girls Tennis: Tuckers sweep singles for first league win

Some days everything goes smoothly and life is easy. And then, there are days like the one Liz Dwyer dealt with on Wednesday.

Dwyer had her struggles, but the Mattituck High School junior fought through them, prevailed in a tough tennis match and helped the Tuckers to their first league win of the season, 4-3 over visiting Southampton.



Southampton senior Cecelia Scheurer made Dwyer work for her seventh win in eight matches this season. Dwyer’s play was erratic at times and her serve was inconsistent, with as many double faults as service aces (eight). Still, her determination carried her through. She won the last two games of each set for a 7-5, 7-5 win.

When the two players faced each other on Sept. 7, Dwyer had an easier time, winning, 6-2, 6-2.

Emily Mowdy, Jacey Lengyel and Alex Talbot also came through with two-set wins as Mattituck (3-5, 1-5 Suffolk County League VII) swept the singles contests. Mowdy (5-3) beat Lucy De Los Santos, 6-1, 6-1; Lengyel defeated Molly Squires, 6-2, 6-2; and Talbot was a 6-2, 6-3 victor over Gianna Fiorello.

Southampton (5-4, 4-3) picked up all its team points in doubles, starting with the first doubles team of Olivia Bruya and Madison West, who downed Larysa Andreadis and Jay Davis, 6-0, 6-0. In the other matches, Mariana Figueiredo and Julia Kepczynska teamed up for a 6-1, 6-1 result against Katherine Celic and Alley Peters while Hallie Della Volpe and Caleigh Kiembock topped Cassey Nine and Hannah Prokop, 6-1, 6-1.

[email protected]

Photo caption: Mattituck players line up before their first league win of the season over Southampton. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

Comments

comments