Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 9-15, 2016.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Mulvey, J & G Trusts to Goldfarb, Susan, 501 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-91), (R), $390,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Daly, M & L to Vilardi, Frank, 760 Leslie Rd (1000-97-9-4), (R), $600,000

• Landis Family Trust to Small 2016 Revocable Trust, Maryjane, 190 Eastwood Dr Ext (1000-103-14-8), (R), $725,000

• Minerva Living Trust to Croton Lake LLC, 215 Eastwood Dr Ext (1000-103-14-15), (R), $590,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Oliveri, C to Johnson, Elizabeth, Row Off Peninsula Rd (1000-10-3-11), (R), $380,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• DellaSperanzo, Sr & Jr to Rivas-Gomez, 23 Anchor St (900-142-1-42), (R), $315,000

• 134 East Street LLC to Garcia, Marta, 134 East Ave (900-145-2-73), (R), $365,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Harroun, N & M to Wainwright Properties LLC, 1090 Cedarfields Dr (1000-40-5-1.31), (R), $416,000

• McCulley, I & R to Zenel, Bruce, 970 Seventh St (1000-48-2-19), (R), $375,000

• Farley, M to Haining, Paul, 517 Brown St (1001-7-2-14), (R), $499,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Cannon, S by Executor to Kakar, Rahul, 4625 Aldrich Ext (1000-112-1-14), (R), $3,250,000

• Rodilosso, N Trust to Ahlers-Zameryka, Cindy, 2815 Sigsbee Rd (1000-126-6-3.1), (R), $725,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Emmanuele, L to Lavalle, Areti, 555 Soundview Rd (1000-15-3-7), (R), $999,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Donoghue, T to Scanlon, Beth, 308 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-24), (R), $217,000

• Duffy, J by Executor to Pelc, Sophie, 1004 Baltusrol Blvd (600-82.3-2-8.1), (R), $325,000

• McNelis, F to Keenan, Patricia, 127 Stoneleigh Dr , #1903 (600-82.5-1-15), (R), $426,000

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Lorenz, Robert, 194 Stoneleigh Dr, #3601 (600-82.5-3-17), (R), $441,760

• Wiecki, H & Wiecka, B to Pino, Carlos, 812 Pulaski St (600-124-2-25), (R), $233,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Sullivan, to Speeches, Debra, 11 A Baldwin Rd (700-19-2-12.2), (R), $655,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Dresch, W & M Trusts to FHP Enterprises Inc, 50 Tepee Trail (1000-87-2-19), (V), $225,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kirincic, J by Executor to Daley, Sylvia, 975 Tucker Ln (1000-59-10-13), (R), $345,000

• Mahony, B & H to Sciachitano, Steven, 165 Park Way (1000-70-12-6), (R), $565,000

• Windisch, L & R to Tri-Par Corporation, The, 1440 Kimberly Ln (1000-70-13-20.10), (R), $1,912,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Faraone, D & Zegel, H to Zolotkovsky, Dmitri, 21 Cedar Rd (600-27-3-85), (R), $170,000

• Paquette, R & C to Walker, Erika, 402 Remsen Rd (600-50-3-21), (R), $406,000

• Scholl, F & P to Nataloni, Carolyn, 1980 Wading River Manorville Road (600-74-2-3), (R), $425,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

