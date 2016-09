Ismael M. Santiago of Greenport died on Sept. 25. He was 81.

The family will receive visitors Friday Sept. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 200 Belle Terre Road, Port Jefferson, NY 11777.

A complete obituary will follow.

