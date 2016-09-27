Longtime Cutchogue resident Roy E. DeMeo died Sept. 25 after a long illness. He was 94.

The son of Frances (Maginess) and Joseph DeMeo, Roy was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Brooklyn. On Nov. 2, 1946, he married Antoinette Verroe in Tarrytown, N.Y.

After high school, Roy served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II from 1940 to 1945, achieving the rank of chief petty officer. He was awarded Coast Guard Auxiliary man of the year in 1998 and 2001; a Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructor award in 1998 and 2003 and an Outstanding Auxiliarist award in 1995 as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 18-8.

From 1945 to 1964, Roy worked for the Motion Picture Protection Service. He became the owner of Island Visuals, in Malverne, N.Y., where he worked until 1986.

Roy was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Malverne Rotary Club. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, painting and birding.

Roy was a kind, courtly gentleman who touched so many lives. He was so many things – veteran, boater, master teacher, mentor to many, volunteer, industrial designer who could fix almost anything, artist, lover of classical music – the list goes on forever. But most of all, he was a good friend and a man of impeccable integrity who set a high standard in everything he did, including caring and being there for his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him well – and there were many. He will be missed.

Roy is survived by his wife, Antoinette; his daughter, Pearl Karkheck and her husband, Russell; his son, Roy E. DeMeo Jr. and wife, Linda; his grandchildren, Katie Karkheck, Jesse Karkheck and his wife, Leslie, and Robert DeMeo; and his great-grandaughter, Melanie Karkheck. He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Sumberg in 2015.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, where a funeral service will take place at 3:30 p.m. officiated by Father Richard Hoerning of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be sent to Flotilla 014-18-08, USCG – Auxiliary Flotilla Commander Edward Webb, P.O. Box 194, Orient, NY 11957.

This is a paid notice.

