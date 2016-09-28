Charlotte E. Hannabury of Shelter Island died Sept. 27, 2016. She was 86.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Sept. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home on Shelter Island. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at the Shelter Island Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Island Gift of Life Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow.

