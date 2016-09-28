Photos: 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets

The 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness was held Sunday in Riverhead to benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition. The annual loop around Tanger Outlets drew hundreds of supporters.
Top photo: North Fork Breast Health Coalition president Susan Ruffini, center, with fellow cancer survivor Regina Talluto, right, and Ms. Talluto’s daughter, Rachel.
Scroll down for more photos by Elizabeth Wagner.
North Fork Breast Health Coalition vice president Melanie McEvoy at the raffle table.
Coco of Baiting Hollow.
Each breast cancer survivor received a pink corsage.
Event organizers and breast cancer survivors.
Southold resident and cancer survivor Shawn Widmyer-Natale, right, is the owner of Detection in Time, a fashion line that raises awareness for breast cancer. Left: Debra, whose mother died from breast cancer, is Ms. Widmyer-Natale’s business partner.
Ten percent of Detection in Time’s proceeds benefit breast cancer awareness.
Councilman Jim Wooten leads the crowd in a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Janine Nebons, general manager of Tanger Outlets, thanks sponsors and provides instructions about the walk.
NJROTC cadets.
The starting line.
Titan Security shows its support with a pink ribbon.
Darcee Aufenanger and Julianna Osman, both of Manorville.
Hampton Bays resident and East End Women’s Network member Judith Rose.
Crowd gathering near the food court.
From left, married couple Jo and John Packard of Riverhead. Ms. Packard is a colon cancer survivor.
Stephanie Ehrlein of Port Jefferson and Jenn Dixson of Middle Island.
Team Gayle Storm of Bating Hollow.
From left, Calverton resident Paulette Jasinski, a breast cancer survivor, and Laura of Farmingdale with toddler Jack.
James Brown, a West Babylon resident and Tanger security employee.
The Pfoertner family of Jamesport.
From left, Mattituck friends Connie Kreshon and Doris Yoh.
East End Women’s Network members, from left, Jennifer Maertz of Rocky Point, Judith Rose and Cathy Schwartz, both of Hampton Bays.
From left, Tracey of St. James, a breast cancer survivor, with her sister, Deanna, of Manorville.
Wading River resident and cancer survivor Deanna Lilimpakis, wearing pink corsage, with her family.
Raffle prize winners announced.
A Kate Spade purse was one of the raffle prizes.
Group shot of some of the event’s organizers.
North Fork Breast Health Coalition officers: Susan Ruffini, president; Susan Bandiea, treasurer; and Annie Baulch, secretary.
