Health

Photos: 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets

by |
09/28/2016 1:12 PM |
No Comments

2_IMG_6858

The 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness was held Sunday in Riverhead to benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition. The annual loop around Tanger Outlets drew hundreds of supporters.

Top photo: North Fork Breast Health Coalition president Susan Ruffini, center, with fellow cancer survivor Regina Talluto, right, and Ms. Talluto’s daughter, Rachel.

Scroll down for more photos by Elizabeth Wagner.

5K Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

4_IMG_7136

Melanie McEvoy, vice president of NFBH, at the grand prize raffle table.

North Fork Breast Health Coalition vice president Melanie McEvoy at the raffle table.

29_IMG_7024

Coco of Baiting Hollow.

8_IMG_6802

Each breast cancer survivor received a pink corsage.

Each breast cancer survivor received a pink corsage.

NFBH 5K organizers and breast cancer survivors.

Event organizers and breast cancer survivors.

Debra (left) of Kings Point and Shawn Widmyer-Natale (right) of Southold -- Detection in Time

Southold resident and cancer survivor Shawn Widmyer-Natale, right, is the owner of Detection in Time, a fashion line that raises awareness for breast cancer. Left: Debra, whose mother died from breast cancer, is Ms. Widmyer-Natale’s business partner.

Detection in Time merchandise.

Ten percent of Detection in Time’s proceeds benefit breast cancer awareness.

Councilman Jim Wooten leads the crowd in a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Councilman Jim Wooten leads the crowd in a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Janine Nebons, general manager of Tanger Outlets, thanks sponsors and instructs crowd about the walk.

Janine Nebons, general manager of Tanger Outlets, thanks sponsors and provides instructions about the walk.

NJROTC cadets.

NJROTC cadets.

The starting line.

The starting line.

17_IMG_6943

18_IMG_6944

19_IMG_6948

Titan Security shows its support with a pink ribbon.

Titan Security shows its support with a pink ribbon.

Darcee Aufenanger and Julianna Osman, both of Manorville.

Darcee Aufenanger and Julianna Osman, both of Manorville.

Hampton Bays resident Judith Rose of East End Women's Network.

Hampton Bays resident and East End Women’s Network member Judith Rose.

Crowd gathering near the food court.

Crowd gathering near the food court.

25_IMG_6979

26_IMG_6982

27_IMG_6989

From left, married couple Jo and John Packard of Riverhead. Ms. Packard is a colon cancer survivor.

From left, married couple Jo and John Packard of Riverhead. Ms. Packard is a colon cancer survivor.

Stephanie Ehrlein of Port Jefferson and Jenn Dixson of Middle Island.

Stephanie Ehrlein of Port Jefferson and Jenn Dixson of Middle Island.

Team Gayle Storm of Bating Hollow.

Team Gayle Storm of Bating Hollow.

Paulette Jasinski, a breast cancer survivor from Calverton, and Laura of Farmingdale with baby Jack.

From left, Calverton resident Paulette Jasinski, a breast cancer survivor, and Laura of Farmingdale with toddler Jack.

James Brown, a West Babylon resident and Tanger security employee.

James Brown, a West Babylon resident and Tanger security employee.

The Pfoertner family of Jamesport.

The Pfoertner family of Jamesport.

From left, Mattituck friends Connie Kreshon and Doris Yoh.

From left, Mattituck friends Connie Kreshon and Doris Yoh.

East End Women's Network members, from left, Jennifer Maertz of Rocky Point, Judith Rose and Cathy Schwartz, both of Hampton Bays.

East End Women’s Network members, from left, Jennifer Maertz of Rocky Point, Judith Rose and Cathy Schwartz, both of Hampton Bays.

From left, Tracey of St. James, a breast cancer survivor, with her sister, Deanna, of Manorville.

From left, Tracey of St. James, a breast cancer survivor, with her sister, Deanna, of Manorville.

39_IMG_7139

Cancer survivor Deanna Lilimpakis of Wading River with family.

Wading River resident and cancer survivor Deanna Lilimpakis, wearing pink corsage, with her family.

Raffle prize winners announced.

Raffle prize winners announced.

A Kate Spade purse was one of the raffle prizes.

A Kate Spade purse was one of the raffle prizes.

43_IMG_7157

Group shot of some of the event's organizers.

Group shot of some of the event’s organizers.

North Fork Breast Health Coalition officers: Susan Ruffini, president; Susan Bandiea, treasurer; and Annie Baulch, secretary.

North Fork Breast Health Coalition officers: Susan Ruffini, president; Susan Bandiea, treasurer; and Annie Baulch, secretary.

Comments

comments