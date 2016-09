Charles “Tony” A. Smith of Greenport died Sept. 27. He was 60.

Viewing services will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Homegoing services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

