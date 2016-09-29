Elizabeth L. Terry passed away Sept. 27, 2016, while a resident at Sunrise Senior Living in Fairfax, Va. She was 96 years of age and had resided at Sunrise since 2006.

Ms. Terry was born and raised in the Town of Southold, on eastern Long Island and was the third child of Rensselaer G. Terry Sr. and Helen Wright Terry. She graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1941 and initially worked in New York City before traveling to Germany for work with the US government. Later she returned to New York City to take court reporting training and then worked for many years as a civilian court reporter for the U.S. government at various locations including U.S. Air Force bases in Westhampton; Tripoli, Libya; and Okinawa, Japan. While stationed abroad she enjoyed traveling and later traveled in this country.

In the 1960s she returned to the United States and was employed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Job Corps in Washington, D.C. She retired in the 1980s and continued to reside in Washington, D.C., where she volunteered as a docent at the Corcoran Museum and also served on the board of her condominium.

Her nieces and nephew and their families have many fond memories of family get-togethers with Aunt Libby and of visiting her at her F Street NW condominium in Washington, DC. Libby was a most generous and gracious aunt who took a special interest in remembering her nieces and nephew, grandnieces and nephews and other family members, and so enjoyed family get-togethers.

Missing her deeply are her niece Martha Holcombe and husband, Thomas of Kent, Conn.; her niece Barbara Charnews and husband, Daniel of Centerport and her nephew, Richard Terry and wife, Margaret Doran of Lake Placid, N.Y.; her grandnieces and nephews, Melissa Holcombe and husband, Peter Kirkiles of Kent, Conn.; Wendy Holcombe and husband, Carl Kawaja of San Francisco; Alec Holcombe and wife, Dieu, of Athens, Ohio; Daniel Charnews of Huntington and Beth Dermody and husband, Stephen of Hopkinton, N.H..; and great-grandnephews and nieces including Sam, Evan and Will Kirkiles; Catherine, Marcus and Noelle Kawaja; Asa and Thomas Holcombe and Matthew and Ryan Dermody. Libby had a number of dear friends in the Washington, D.C. area including Trini and Roy Lundgren, who took her into their home and cared for her after her fall in 2006 awaiting placement at Sunrise for rehabilitation. Ms. Terry was predeceased by her brother, Rensselaer G. Terry, Jr. and her sister, Constance T. Hauser.

A memorial service will be scheduled in Southold at the convenience of the family and interment will be at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold.

The family requests that any memorials in Libby’s memory be given the Southold Free Library, P.O. Box 697, Southold, NY 11971; First Universalist Church of Southold, PO Box 221, Southold, NY 11971, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

