Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 16-22, 2016.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Fallon, J & M to George, Richard, 3050 Fairway Dr (1000-109-5-14.16), (R), $940,000

• Kluko, J & L to Reynoldss, Honor, 400 Midwood Rd (1000-110-2-21), (R), $494,125

FLANDERS (11901)

• Nappi, L & S to 6 Flanders LLC, 293 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-2-10), (V), $299,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Leong, J to Nicotra, Marco, 61475 CR 48, #E205 (1000-45.1-2-33), (C), $350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kahn, M to Ohanian, Constantin, 29 Big Pond Ln (600-2.1-2-29), (R), $682,500

• Odell, C & B to Hallberg, Stephen, 89 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.9), (R), $385,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Grathwohl, J & A to Capetanakis, Basil & Angeline & Charles, 2350 Breakwater Rd (1000-106-9-2.4), (R), $817,000

• Carey, J to Piecuch, Brad, 1350 Woodcliff Dr (1000-107-8-1), (R), $515,000

• Palladini, M & E to Oliver, Michael, 585 Donna Dr (1000-115-16-5), (R), $520,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Delaney, K to Gobel, Leif, 1100 N Sea Dr (1000-15-3-38), (R), $465,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Raffel, E & J to Gish, Noel, 44 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-44), (R), $550,000

• Connors, F & L to Katz, Stanely, 75 Water Way (600-2.1-2-75), (R), $645,000

• Goodale, G to Kokkonis, Spyridon, 68 Park Rd (600-17-1-3), (R), $350,000

• Russo, A & L to Jahn, Robert, 1601 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-93), (R), $212,000

• Beechwood Highlands to Hogan, Thomas, 11 Bellflower Ct (600-43-5-1), (R), $532,020

• DiSalvo, C to Yeager, Carol, 193 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-193), (R), $373,000

• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Nicholson, Patrick, Stoneleigh Dr, Unit 3403 (600-82.5-3-11), (R), $406,620

• Raffel, J to De La Cruz, Carmello, 1287 W Main St (600-119-2-33), (R), $190,000

• Place for Learning to Peconic Crossing LLC, 11 W Main St (600-128-3-68.2), (C), $1,850,000

• Realander, J & Hazard, K to Snyder, Patricia, 20 Corwell Ave (600-130-2-16.2), (R), $273,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Gaudelli, G to Berger, Jon, 13 Strawberry Ln (700-19-2-32), (R), $670,000

• Moses & Burkhard-Moses to Ornst, Caroline, 25 Lake Dr (700-19-2-38), (R), $1,250,000

• Koven, R by Admr to La Piana, Joseph, 27 Brander Pkwy (700-22-1-26.1), (R), $435,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Nossan, Madden, et al to Harmon, Jean, 2555 Youngs Ave, #1B (1000-63.1-1-2), (C), $310,000

• Mum’s Partnership to Hawkins, Anne, 2555 Youngs Ave, #2B (1000-63.1-1-7), (C), $312,500

• M & T Bank to Pollina, William, 7410 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-52), (R), $435,000

• Desbonnet, E & K to Aydag, Erkan, 605 Seawood Dr (1000-79-7-66), (R), $420,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Viola, M to Klipp, Raymond, 8 Hill St E (600-27-2-17), (R), $269,000

• Ward, P to Burke, Stephen, 3 Hill St (600-49-1-40.1), (R), $154,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments