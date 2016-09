Herman H. Hubbard of Mattituck died Sept. 27. He was 90. The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 3, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck. Burial will follow at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

