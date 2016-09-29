Mattituck news: Pumpkin season has begun!

Pumpkin-picking time is definitely here! For the first time in 31 years, I sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Peconic Bay Boulevard. Our visitors have found the back roads. Oh well, it will get better after Thanksgiving. Until then, welcome to the North Fork!

As October arrives, Church of the Redeemer wants to remind everyone of their last chance for good fun for a good cause. On Oct. 3 and 4, when local schools are closed, Cabaret Theater Kids Theater Camp will host a School Break Theater Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This nonprofit fundraiser will benefit local food pantry and outreach initiatives. For details, call the church at 631-298-4277. It’s a great way to entertain our children while giving back to our community.

Attention all seventh- and eighth- graders! Come enjoy an evening of volleyball, basketball and badminton Friday, Oct. 21, in the high school gym at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold during lunch the week of Oct. 10. Come enjoy a change of pace and spend some time with your friends.

Students in grades 9-12 are now participating in the PTSA Yankee Candle fundraiser, and 40 percent of the profits will go toward the prom and senior trip. For more information, visit mufsd.com and click on Yankee Candle.

Happy birthday wishes to the following autumn babies this week: Taylor LaRosa, Dick Brooks, Kathryn Rosnack, Chuck Timpone, Jacob Antignano, Maria Montgomery, Suzie Smith, Maria Brisotti, Mackenzie Hughes, Dawn Rochon and Margot Kobus.

Congratulations and best wishes to James and August Anderson on their recent marriage. August was a vision as she entered on her father’s arm to exchange vows with James at Vineyard Caterers. After a delicious and abundant cocktail hour, the dance floor was never empty and those who love the happy couple celebrated all night long. May your lives together from this day forward be all you hope for.

Mark your calendars for WINGO Family Game Night at Cutchogue East Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

CAST invites the community to an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. Join in for refreshments and a tour of the new offices at 316 Front St., Greenport. All are welcome!

