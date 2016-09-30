Edward D. McDermott of Mattituck, formerly of Queens Village and Brooklyn, died Sept. 29 at his home. He was 89.

The son of Edward and Bridget McDermott, he was born Aug. 28, 1927.

Mr. McDermott served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1946 and was a battalion chief for the FDNY in Brooklyn.

He loved spending time with family and is survived by his wife, Dorothy (née Morse), of Mattituck; his children, Dennis of Mattituck, Monica, of Greenport, Joseph, of Oakdale, Mary Murray of Floral Park, Gerard, of New Hampshire, Paul, of Setauket, Jeanne, of Floral Park and nine grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association.

