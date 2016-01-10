Southold blotter: Man claims he was jumped outside Greenport bar

A man claimed he was jumped near a Greenport bar early Friday by at least two other men who punched and kicked him before piling into a car and driving away, according to a police report.

The man said three phones he was carrying went missing during the attack.

According to the report, the man was approached by two of the attackers while inside a bar on Route 25 about 12:35 a.m., who asked to speak with him at a nearby supermarket parking lot. The victim agreed and walked with the men, but was attacked as they got close to the parking lot on Adams Street, police said.

According to the police report, the attackers chased the man and caught him at a nearby parking lot. There, they punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. The victim said a third man might have been involved in the beating.

The victim said he realized that three phones — two iPhones and a Samsung Galaxy — were missing, though he wasn’t sure if the phones were taken by the men or were dropped during the scuffle. A police detective was notified of the alleged incident, according to the police report.

• A Mattituck woman reported that her gold and diamond necklace went missing this summer, according to a police report filed this week. The victim said the necklace — valued at $2,000 — went missing sometime after April of this year, according to the report. No additional details were available.

Detectives are investigating the reported theft, police said.

• Someone took a hidden spare key from a Southold hotel and stole electronics from the office this week, according to a police report.

According to report filed last Thursday, an owner at Heron Suites said someone entered the lobby and office and took an iPad mini, an iPhone and a pair of Beats headphones worth a total of $650.

Police responded to the Main Road location and detectives were notified to investigate the incident, police said.

• An iPad Air worth $599 was allegedly taken from a Mattituck residence sometime last week, according to a police report.

The victim said she had left the house for three days and returned Friday morning to find someone had taken the iPad from its box on a chair at the property. No additional information about the reported larceny was available.

• Two unlocked Greenport vehicles were burglarized last week in separate incidents, according to police reports.

In the first incident last Monday, Sept. 20, someone entered an unlocked vehicle on First Street after 9 p.m. and took nearly $1,500 in Airsoft equipment and electronics, according to a police report.

According to the report, three Airsoft guns, magazines, chest protectors, goggles, a helmet and a GoPro camera with bag and batteries were taken from the vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

One day later, a resident on Tasker Lane in Greenport reported that someone entered his unlocked car in his driveway and took his wife’s purse, police said. The victim said the cards that were inside the purse were used for purchases later, according to a police report.

Police said an investigation is continuing.

Comments

comments