Football: Syron runs for career-high 6 TDs, 284 yards

Well, it looks like Keegan Syron’s ankle is just fine. Maybe more than fine. A lot more.

Syron had been hampered by a sprained left ankle last week and did not practice this week until Friday. The rest apparently did him good.



With his taped ankle, Syron ran for 284 yards and six touchdowns — both career-highs — as Greenport/Southold/Mattituck trounced winless East Hampton/Bridgehampton, 48-0, in a Suffolk County Division IV game Saturday in East Hampton. The senior also ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

The result leaves Greenport holding a 3-1 record at the midway point of the regular season.

A potent mix of Syron’s hard running and Greenport’s tight defense brought the Porters the one-sided win.

Greenport capped its first five possessions with touchdowns to deflate East Hampton (0-4) early. The first three of those were Syron runs and the fourth touchdown was junior Sean Sepenoski’s first career touchdown pass, a 29-yarder to Jake Skrezec.

Syron needed only 17 carries to amass his impressive yardage total, but among them were scoring runs of 80 and 46 yards. He also broke free for a 43-yard gain. By halftime he had 158 yards.

The Porters posted their second shutout of the season with the aid of interceptions by Tashan Lawrence, Skrezec and Jordan Fonseca.

Greenport’s defense held East Hampton to minus-six yards by halftime and 26 for the game. The Bonackers gained only three first downs.

Syron raised his season rushing total to 644 yards from 38 carries for an outrageous average of 16.9 yards per carry. He has nine touchdowns this season.

[email protected]

Photo caption: Coach Jack Martilotta and his Greenport/Southold/Mattituck football team holds a 3-1 record at the midpoint of the season. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

