Clara V. Cross of Laurel died Sept. 30 at the Acadia Care Center in Riverhead. She was 95.

The daughter of Guisseppe and Angela (Viverito) Vespucci, she was born Nov. 4, 1920, in Hoboken, N.J.

Ms. Cross attended the Rhode Island School of Nursing and from 1943 to 1945, during World War II, served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army as a nurse. She worked for Mercy Hospital in Rockville Center.

Ms. Cross was a member of the Riverhead American Legion and Riverhead Women of the Moose.

Family members said she enjoyed stamp collecting, music, reading, traveling and learning about different cultures.

She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Harold, in 2014 and is survived by her daughters, Deborah Boschetti of Laurel, Sara Petricini and Susie Amador, also of Laurel; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private. A funeral service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead American Legion.

