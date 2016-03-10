Ethel Jessup of Cutchogue died Oct. 1 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 92.

The daughter of William and Rose (Landgraf) Lawrence, she was born May 25, 1924, in Hempstead.

Ms. Jessup was a homemaker, who family members said was “a vital part of the North Fork community,” as a volunteer at San Simeon by the Sound and Eastern Long Island Hospital and a member of the Marian Council Columbiettes, the Fleets Neck Homeowners Association and the Sacred Heart Parish.

Family members also said she was a “beloved friend and mentor” who enjoyed birds and playing bridge with her bridge club.

Predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 2005, Ms. Jessup is survived by her children, Diane Kosciusko of Cutchogue, Pat Carroll of Freeport, Nancy Annonio of Farmingville, John III of Oyster Bay, Tim, of New Jersey and Paul, of West Islip; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad.

Comments

comments