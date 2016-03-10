Restaurant, mixed-use development plan for Mattituck approved

The Southold Town Planning Board has approved Mattituck developer Paul Pawlowski’s mixed-use plan for the former Hudson City Bank property on Main Road.

Mr. Pawlowski’s change of use request for a two-story building recently constructed next to the vacant bank includes a 16-seat restaurant and retail space for the first floor. Medical offices, which the current zoning allows, is also planned for the second floor.

The unanimous decision by the Southold Town Planning Board during Monday’s regular meeting was made without discussion. The approval follows last month’s public hearing where some concerns, including water quality and traffic, were raised.

Town planner Brian Cummings said during the work session held prior to the meeting that the proposed water usage is lower than the county’s standards. It’s estimated that just under 970 gallons will be used per day, he said, adding that amount is about 200 gallons under the current allowable use.

Traffic safety measures have also been taken, including the addition of a turning lane and sidewalks, among other improvements, he said.

Hudson City Savings Bank, despite being the name most associated with the property, only had an agreement to lease the building once it was completed. The bank was partially built in 2009, but never opened and has stood unfinished for years. A foreclosure process commenced in 2012 and an auction was held last October.

After Monday’s meeting, Mr. Pawlowski confirmed an agreement has been reached with a bank to move in to the property, but declined to provide further details about any future tenants at this time.

“We look forward to giving businesses a new, fresh opportunity to open their business,” he said.

File photo: This building was recently constructed next to the former Hudson City property on Main Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

