Edward P. Holobigian of Southold and Garden City died Oct. 1. He was 93.

Mr. Holobigian was born Sept. 3, 1923. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1940 to 1945.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; his sister, Shaque Tarjan and his children, Eve Voelker, and Mark and Paul Holobigian.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at The Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs in Bayside.

Donations may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 East 59th St., New York, NY 10022 or donate.agbu.org/tribute-donation.

