Want to help write Mattituck school district’s mission statement?

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District has scheduled a public meeting to gain feedback on the district’s future goals.

The focus group will review the district’s current mission statement (below) and discuss ideas for how it could improve.

Board of Education president Laura Jens-Smith said the latest process of reviewing the district’s goals started this summer and was prompted in part by having three new school board members. In addition, she said, the district’s mission statement hasn’t been revised in several years.

“We haven’t reviewed our district goals in a while, so we’re getting community input on our vision moving forward,” she said. “We’ll discuss what we should be doing and where the district should be going.”

When asked if the latest effort was made over dwindling enrollment concerns, Ms. Jens-Smith said the decision was more about updating its current mission statement and goals as opposed to addressing any one particular topic.

District enrollment 20 years ago was 1,285 and peaked in 2004 at 1,590. Since then, enrollment has dwindled and is currently at 1,252, school officials have said.

The hour-long focus group is scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Call 631-298-4242, ext. 253 to RSVP.

Mission Statement of the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District is dedicated to providing a welcoming and safe environment where diversity, interdependence and self-discovery are valued. Educators, students, families, and community members work together creating a dynamic, flexible, and engaging learning process to:

• Nurture individuals’ passion for life and learning

• Foster collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking

• Encourage a range of perspectives

• Promote and practice personal integrity

As a result, students develop academic excellence, confidence, and resiliency to face future challenges in order to contribute to and inspire positive change in the local and global community.

File photo: Madison True (left) and Raven Janoski, both seniors, work in a soil box in Mattituck High School’s indoor agriculture lab. (Credit: Chris Lisinski)

