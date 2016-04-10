Brian Harvey McMahon, 61, of Basking Ridge, NJ died Oct. 3, 2016. The son of Harvey Victor McMahon and Marlene Steinruck McMahon, he was born on Nov. 26, 1954.

Brian graduated from Ridge High School and was certified as a network security administrator by the Chubb Institute. He held a variety of positions in his field, most notably at Verizon, from which he retired in 2009.

Brian spent all the summers of his youth, and as much time as he could as an adult, on the North Fork of Long Island. He loved boating and particularly enjoyed sailing and sailboat racing. He was a member of the Peconic Bay Sailing Association for several years.

He also loved traveling to St. Maarten, where he married his wife, Debbie Brown McMahon. All who knew Brian can attest to his love for his SXM “Coconut Dogs,” Polly and Stanley, who were his constant companions and gave him much pleasure.

In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his wife Debbie of Phillipsburg, N.J.; his brother, David, of Warren, N.J. and sister, Leslie M. Frank (Michael), of Sanbornton, N.H.; nieces, Kimberley Salmon and Melissa Jackson (Jonathan) and nephew, Andrew Salmon; stepchildren, Tracy Brown, Jimmy Brown, and Jason Brown and several grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St Patrick R.C Church in Southold, followed by a graveside service at the church cemetery and a gathering of family and friends at the family home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Kearns Funeral Home in Whitehouse, N.J. and Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

The family requests contributions to a smoking cessation program of your choice.

