Celebrate the North Fork’s favorite bivalve this Sunday, Oct. 9, at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s fourth annual Oyster Festival.

Held at the brewery’s Greenport location, the event is presented in conjunction with Little Creek Oysters and celebrates Long Island’s rich history in oyster cultivation.

Enjoy fresh oysters, live music and Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. beers, as well as games and activities for both kids and adults.

Read more about the event on northforker.com

