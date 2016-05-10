Harold DeRonde Mellas of Southold died Oct. 5 at his home. He was 84.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church of Southold or St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments