Arthur E. Nichols

Arthur E. “Artie” Nichols, 76, of Crystal River, FL, passed away Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, at Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast Hospice House in Lecanto, Fla.

A native of Greenport, he was born May 24, 1940, to Arthur K. and Mary (Stepnoski) Nichols; one of three children.

Mr. Nichols’ professional working life held two facets. He retired from Plum Island Animal Disease Laboratory in New York, a position he held for over 25 years. Artie, as he was known to many, as a young man also attended the Culinary Institute of America in New Haven, Conn. and from that experience he became a gifted chef at Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport. Mr. Nichols also held that position for equally as many years, working nights and weekends, fulfilling his passion for food.

Artie moved to Crystal River, Fla. in 1998 from his native Greenport and was an active parishioner of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Nichols and daughters Colette Nichols-Watson and Noreen Minhas, all of Crystal River; his son,, Andy Nichols and his wife, Shakoya, of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Elijah Nichols, Craig Wilson, twins, Ally and April Vincent, Cecilia Watson and great-grandchildren, Hailey and Hunter Robbins. Artie was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Nichols and Evelyn Quayle.

Friends were received Oct. 7 at Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, Fla. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 8 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River, with Father Richard Stradomski, Celebrant. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, Artie’s family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast or a charity of their choice. wilderfuneral.com

Comments

comments