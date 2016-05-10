Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 23-29, 2016.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Koukoumas, T to Mastropoalo Jr, Peter, 66 Church Ln (600-67-2-17), (R), $383,000
• Chmielewski, R et al to Phoenix Home Buyers LLC, Willow St (600-87-1-14), (V), $92,500
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Doelger, P & P to Hermanowski, Marjzena, 1005 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-31), (R), $349,000
• Rider, G & T to Presuto, Christopher, 86 Karlin Dr (600-79-4-10), (R), $445,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Jung, R & J to Vaccarella, Louis, 1800 Evergreen Dr (1000-102-1-4.7), (R), $600,000
• Bren, R to Wick, Andrew, 430 W Creek Ave (1000-103-13-3), (R), $1,275,000
• Coia-Meo, G & J to Bet, William, 2105 Country Club Dr (1000-109-3-2.22), (R), $648,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Kimball, O to Hafer, Shane, 818 Main St (1001-2-2-24.1), (R), $875,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Guarino, C & J to Stutzmann, Kathryn, 42 Big Pond Ln (600-2.1-2-42), (R), $600,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Schmitt, J & J to Ruggiero, Frank, 54 Beach Rd (600-71-2-22), (R), $385,125
• Turner, R & T to Reardon, John, 1525 Albo Dr (1000-126-3-17), (R), $390,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Barker, G & Canselier, S to Vahey, Richard, 4465 Wickham Ave (1000-107-4-9.2), (R), $615,000
• DeAngelo, M & M to Wickham, Jay, 2080 Elijahs Ln (1000-108-3-5.15), (R), $510,000
• Racanelli, S & J to Factory Avenue Partners, 1480 Factory Ave (1000-142-1-4), (R), $415,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Viola, Thomas, 161 Stoneleigh Dr, #3702 (600-82.5-3-22), (), $406,620
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Diorio, Anthony, Stoneleigh Dr, #3803 (600-82.5-3-27), (R), $406,620
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Weck, Ronald, 161 Stoneleigh Dr, #3804 (600-82.5-3-28), (R), $426,700
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Kershaw, James, Stoneleigh Dr, #4003 (600-82.5-3-35), (R), $416,660
• Taldone, V to Wallach, Adele, 135 Northern Pkwy (600-107-2-8), (R), $370,000
• Gerle, E to Dobrzynski, Wieslaw, 519 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-37), (R), $170,000
• Szczerba, M & M & Wojtas to Gallego, Fernando, 432 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-55), (R), $350,000
• Reichel, T & C to Kuhlmann, James, 213 Union Ave (600-129-2-42), (R), $170,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Kusner, T & P to Consi II, Anthony, 7 Lake Dr (700-19-1-86), (R), $1,100,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Evans, U to Bertelsen, Anne, 145 Founders Path (1000-64-2-30), (R), $471,000
• Brandstetter, L by Executor to Jerome, Thomas, 1645 Brigantine Dr (1000-79-4-58), (R), $450,000
• Tully, P & C to Timms, Michael, 2460 Paradise Shores Rd (1000-80-1-7.1), (R), $460,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• JNS Contracting LLC to Brewster, Phillip, 78 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-74.3), (R), $2,050,000
• Wright, K to Flanagan, Kerry, 92 Cliff Rd W (600-32-1-51), (R), $272,000
• Sammartino, E to Dell’Aira, Ashley, 101 19th St (600-53-2-7), (R), $265,000
• Schecker, T & D to Zettwoch, Jeremy, 18 Meadow Ct (600-73-1-1.35), (R), $494,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)