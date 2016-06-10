Southold news: Students of the Month at Southold Junior-Senior High

I love the change of seasons, like many other people, but I don’t think I was ready for pants and shoes. It’s like Mother Nature just flipped a switch! Before you know it, there will be snow on the ground. Yup, I still love snow. I can hear a few of you grumbling with just the mention of it.

Birthdays will be celebrated by Ellen Lund Oct. 7; Michael Kettenbiel, Tom Jerome and Julia Judge, Oct. 9; Cora Small, Oct. 12; Karen Horne, Oct. 14; Rosalie Cavaluzzi, Oct. 16; Connie Sawicki, Oct. 17; Liam Walker, Donna Mosquera, Nancy Cuccaro and Jean Hale, Oct. 18; and Landon Bennett, Jean Osmer and Tom McCarthy, Oct. 19.

Happy anniversary to Ginny and Steve Bertschi on Oct. 10.

Congratulations to Rick and Jeanne Osmer, who welcomed their first grandchild, Arabella Jeanne, Sept. 22. Her parents, Erin and Jordan Iannacchino, live in Virginia Beach.

Congratulations also to Cheryle and Tom Amara and Carol and Dwight Beasley, who welcomed a grandson, Liam Erik Schlachter, Sept. 23. Parents Jon and Amy Schlachter live in Southold with big brother Logan. Liam is also the great-grandson of Bob and Jo Boergesson.

Come to the Hawaiian show and dinner at Soundview Restaurant Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. to support the Birthright office in Southold. There will also be raffle prizes and a 50/50. Price, including dinner, show and tip is $37.50 per person. Get in the mood and wear your Hawaiian outfits! Only 140 tickets will be sold. Contact Mary Pedersen at 631-765-9243 or 516-607-4504.

Community Action Southold Town invites community members to its open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be refreshments and a tour of CAST’s new facility at 316 Front St. in Greenport.

Southold Historical Society will host a benefit Harvest Dinner at the Soundview Restaurant Thursday,Oct. 20, from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets, including gratuity, are $25 each. The meal is a choice of roast beef, salmon or vegetarian. You can purchase tickets at the door or call the society at 631-765-5500.

Save the date for the PTA’s Southold Girls’ Night on Thursday, Nov. 10, 7-9:30 p.m. at Sophie’s. Stop in for a bite to eat with your girlfriends and stay for our select group of vendors from Younique, Rodan & Fields, 31 Bags, Scentsy and Pure Romance. There will be generous raffle baskets from the vendors and a 50/50. All proceeds support the PTA. Bring an out-of-district friend to get a free raffle ticket!

The second season of preservation work at the Old Burying Ground at First Presbyterian Church is well underway. Thanks to volunteers, significant progress was made last summer, but it’s an expensive process and the committee hopes to raise $30,000 this year. Donations can be sent to the Old Burying Ground, P.O. Box 787, Southold, NY 11971. The public is invited to take a quiet stroll through the cemetery to see what’s been accomplished.

Students of the Month for October at the senior high are Grace Bruer, psychology; Anakin Mignone, Global History II; Rebecca Dickerson, AP Biology; Kylee DeFrese, business; Jossoline Campos, English: Katherine Jarvis, College Culinary Arts I; Emma Alvarez, chorus; Jessica Garrido, overall academic achievement; Andrea Palecia, art; Max Cichanowicz, foreign language; and Cadet PO1 Sean Conway, Cadet of the Month.

For the middle school, students of the month are Natalie Kopala, art; Ben Ward, physical education and science; Cole Hilary and Davin Toman, foreign language; Adam Hubbard and Magda Rodriguez, math; Lane Dominy, English and Home and Career Skills; and Ania Smith, chorus. The Random Act of Kindness award goes to Enya Smith and Annamarie Napolitano.

My next deadline is Sunday, Oct. 16. Please send your information as early as possible. In the meantime, think about this. I have come to subscribe to two words these days: patience and acceptance. My mother would be proud that I finally have patience — not “patients,” like I used to tease her. What about you? What words help you steer through the day?



Contact Southold columnist Tina Koslosky at [email protected] or 631-765-2774.

Comments

comments